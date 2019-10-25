CPI wasn’t exactly strong as the headlines missed estimates and wage growth was soft. It didn’t matter to USD/JPY as the pair rose after an initial kneejerk lower. Treasury yields followed a similar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive - October 24, 2019
- USD/JPY climbs after CPI but it’s all about trade today - October 24, 2019
- Over 1 Million USD in Total Raised in the ‘R-Type Final 2’ Crowdfunding Campaign - October 24, 2019