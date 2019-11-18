The safe-haven JPY was being weighed down by the latest US-China trade optimism. Weaker US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and might further gains. The safe-haven Japanese yen remained …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY climbs back closer to 109.00 handle, 200-DMA - November 18, 2019
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Weekly Chart Strengthens Over 107.886, Weakens Under 107.835. - November 18, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD to Test Resistance Against JPY yet Again - November 18, 2019