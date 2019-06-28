USD/JPY climbs back closer to daily tops, lacks follow-through

EUR/USD is rising, trading closer to 1.1400. Euro-zone core inflation exceeded expectations with 1.1%, boosting the euro. US Core PCE also beat with 1.6% YoY. Markets are awaiting the all-important …
