USD/JPY climbs further beyond 113.00 mark, fresh daily high

USD/JPY gained strong positive traction on Thursday amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment. Rising Fed rate hike bets acted as a tailwind for the USD and remained supportive of the move. Worries …
