USD/JPY extends its upside near 159.50 amid the USD demand. The US Durable Goods Orders rose by 0.2% m/m vs. -5.6% prior, better than -0.5% expected. Traders turn cautious amid the fear of FX …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY climbs to 159.50 amid the stronger USD, bulls turn cautious amid intervention fears - September 27, 2023
- Weaker risk appetite supports USD; NZD falls - September 27, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Consolidates In An Uptrend - September 27, 2023