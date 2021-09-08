USD/JPY climbs to near four-week tops, closer to mid-110.00s

The USD/JPY pair continued scaling higher heading into the European session and shot to near one-month tops, closer to mid-110.00s in the last hour. The pair built on this week’s goodish rebound from …
