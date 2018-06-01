• Resurgent US bond yields/USD uptick helps build on overnight rebound. • Bulls seemed largely unaffected by BoJ’s decision to trim JGB purchases. • Focus remains on the key US NFP report and wage growth data. The USD/JPY pair built on overnight …
USD/JPY clings to gains above 109.00 handle, NFP in focus
