The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone heading into the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 113.00 mark. A combination of factors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY clings to gains around 113.00 mark, lacks follow-through - December 6, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 113.173, Weakens Under 112.538 - December 5, 2021
- Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Yen, AUD/USD, RBA, USD/CAD, BoC - December 5, 2021