USD/JPY holds onto gains near 150.00 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech. Investors anticipate support for ‘higher for longer’ interest rates from Fed Powell. Market watch for BoJ intervention as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY clings to gains near 150.00 as focus shifts to Fed Powell’s speech - October 19, 2023
- USD/JPY: Yen could nosedive if the MOF does not intervene when the 150 mark is breached – Commerzbank - October 19, 2023
- USD/JPY loses traction below the 150.00 area, Fed’s Powell speech looms - October 19, 2023