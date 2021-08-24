USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, 110.00 mark remains in sight

USD/JPY regained positive traction on Tuesday and inched back closer to the 110.00 mark. The risk-on impulse and the worsening COVID-19 situation in Japan weighed on the JPY. An uptick in the US bond …
