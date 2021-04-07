A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to stage a modest bounce from one-week lows. The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. A modest USD uptick …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, just below 110.00 mark
A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to stage a modest bounce from one-week lows. The underlying bullish sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. A modest USD uptick …