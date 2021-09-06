USD/JPY is edging modestly higher at the start of the week. US bond market is closed due to Labor Day holiday. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory following Friday’s decline. The USD/JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY clings to modest daily gains below 110.00 in choppy day - September 6, 2021
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over 109.957, Weakens Under 109.590; Low Volume to Hamper Trade - September 6, 2021
- New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Rise Capped, NZD/JPY Tracking Nikkei 225 Higher - September 6, 2021