A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD and remained supportive. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY clings to modest gains around 108.85 region, lacks follow-through
A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD and remained supportive. The …