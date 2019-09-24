The USD adds to overnight gains and helped the pair to regain traction. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Trade uncertainties might keep a lid on any strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY clings to modest gains near 107.70 region, fresh session tops - September 24, 2019
- USD/JPY: Easing back – Commerzbank - September 24, 2019
- USD/JPY Intraday: bullish bias above 107.40 - September 24, 2019