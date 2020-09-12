USD/JPY clings to modest gains near session tops, comfortable above 106.00 mark

USD/JPY regained some positive traction on Friday and edged closer to weekly tops. Improving risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive. A weaker tone surrounding the USD …
