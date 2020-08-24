USD/JPY gained some traction on Monday amid receding demand for the safe-haven JPY. A subdued USD price action, sliding US bond yields kept a lid on any meaningful upside. Investors might refrain from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY clings to modest gains, remains below 106.00 level - August 24, 2020
- USD/JPY: Sluggish below 106.00 amid quiet markets - August 23, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Downward momentum strengthening - August 23, 2020