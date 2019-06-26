Not so dovish comments by Fed officials prompt some USD short-covering. Bulls shrug off cautions mood, rather take cues from positive US bond yields. Traders now eye Wednesday’s US durable goods …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY clings to recovery gains just below mid-107.00s, closer to weekly tops
Not so dovish comments by Fed officials prompt some USD short-covering. Bulls shrug off cautions mood, rather take cues from positive US bond yields. Traders now eye Wednesday’s US durable goods …