GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 after US Non-Farm Payrolls missed expectations with 145K. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations is weighing on the pound. The USD/JPY pair lost its traction and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY clings to small gains near 109.60 as focus shifts to US labour market data - January 11, 2020
- USD/JPY retreats to 109.50 area on disappointing NFP report - January 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Analysis: trades at 109.60 - January 10, 2020