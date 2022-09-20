USD/JPY clings to the range bound theme near term – UOB

In the opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann and Quek Ser Leang, USD/JPY is still predicted to maintain the 141.40-144.70 range in the next weeks. Key Quotes. 24-hour …
