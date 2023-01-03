Analysts at Rabobank warn that a daily close below 130.40 could trigger more losses toward 126.40. “The BoJ is due to meet again this month, on January 18. Given the tweaks made to its yield …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Close below 130.41 to open doors to 126.36 – Rabobank - January 3, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast – US Dollar Tests ¥130 - January 3, 2023
- USD/JPY rebounds from multi-month lows, trades above 130.00 - January 3, 2023