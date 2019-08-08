USD/JPY closes in on 106.00 as bond market refuses to play ball

Price has moved lower from around 106.15-20 earlier to near the 106.00 handle currently as bonds continue to stay bid, leading to a fall in yields. US Treasury 10-year yields just fell to a low of …
