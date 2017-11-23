USD/JPY consolidates Wednesday’s heavy losses. The pair remains directionless in a tight range. Nikkei Manufacturing PMI from Japan will be eyed next. Following yesterday’s 100-pip drop, the USD/JPY pair pushed lower to a fresh 2-month low at 111.06 in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY a big mover this week – Nomura - November 23, 2017
- USD/JPY comatose above 111 amid thin holiday trading - November 23, 2017
- USD/JPY camotose above 111 amid thin holiday trading - November 23, 2017