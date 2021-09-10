USD/JPY is edging higher following Thursday’s sharp decline. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on Friday. Investors await US PPI data, Wall Street’s opening bell. The USD/JPY pair lost …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates daily gains below 110.00, eyes on US PPI data - September 10, 2021
- USD/JPY clings to the rangebound theme near term – UOB - September 10, 2021
- USD/JPY clings to gains near session tops, eyeing 110.00 mark - September 10, 2021