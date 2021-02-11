USD/JPY was seen consolidating this week’s sharp fall to monthly lows. The USD remained depressed near two-week lows and capped the upside. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range around mid-104.00s, just above monthly lows - February 11, 2021
- Elliott Wave weekly: USD/JPY loсked in the triangle - February 11, 2021
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY comatose below 110-EMA as US-China tussle test sentiment, focus on U.S. Jobless Claims data - February 11, 2021