A modest USD rebound extended some support to USD/JPY on Thursday. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remains supportive. COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations might cap any …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range below 104.00 mark, upside seems limited - November 19, 2020
- USD/JPY bears stay on top despite dollar’s spike - November 18, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Heading towards the monthly low at around 103.10 - November 18, 2020