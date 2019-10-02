Tuesday’s dismal US ISM PMI weighed on the USD and prompted some long-unwinding trade. A modest uptick in the US bond yields extended some support to the USD on Wednesday. Traders look forward to US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range, below 108.00 handle - October 2, 2019
- USD/JPY: Bears seeking lower grounds to test below 107.50s - October 1, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Bulls again confront medium-term trendline resistance - October 1, 2019