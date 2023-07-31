AUD/USD begins the key week without any surprises, making rounds to 0.6650 after declining in the last two consecutive weeks. The Aussie stays depressed at the lowest levels in three weeks as market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range below 141.00 mark, downside seems cushioned - July 30, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD and JPY Volatility After BOJ Actions - July 30, 2023
- NZD down then up against the USD, lower vs the EUR, gains vs AUD - July 30, 2023