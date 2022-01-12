The USD/JPY pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and remained confined in a narrow trading band below mid-115.00s heading into the European session. A combination of diverging forces failed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range below mid-115.00s, focus remains on US CPI - January 12, 2022
- USD/JPY jumps to fresh daily top, further beyond mid-115.00s ahead of Powell - January 11, 2022
- USD/JPY bulls are engaging above 115.00 demand zone - January 11, 2022