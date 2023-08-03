The USD/JPY pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from the 142.25-142.20 area and oscillates in a narrow band through the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 143.30-143.25 zone and remain well within the striking distance of a multi-week peak touched on Tuesday.
