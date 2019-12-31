Fears of a hard Brexit are shrugged off by markets as UK Chancellor Javid announces a rise in the minium living wage. USD/JPY ignores trade optimism amid US dollar supply. Yen gains despite upbeat US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY consolidates near three-week lows, around 108.70 - December 31, 2019
- Goldman eyes Bank Of Japan easing in April, USD/JPY at 125 - December 31, 2019
- USD/JPY hits 19-day low despite steepening of US yield curve - December 30, 2019