The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the European session. The pair was last seen hovering around the 110.25-20 region, just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY consolidates near two-month tops, holds comfortably above 110.00 mark
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses heading into the European session. The pair was last seen hovering around the 110.25-20 region, just …