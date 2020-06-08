USD/JPY: Consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks above 108.00

USD/JPY gradually recovers from five-day low of 108.24. US dollar drops heavily amid broad risk-on sentiment, light calendar. US-China tussle stays active but largely ignored as Wall Street gives a …
