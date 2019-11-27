USD/JPY continues to hold above 109 as focus shifts to US data dump

US Dollar Index struggles to find direction for third straight day. Upcoming US data: Q3 GDP, inflation, Durable Goods Orders, Pending Home Sales. The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways above the …
