USD/JPY continues to pivot around 106.00, still finding direction

Currently the pair is trading under the figure level at 105.90, but it is off the lows posted earlier at 105.58. Trade rhetoric between US and China continues to weigh on the pair, and a weaker dollar post-FOMC isn’t helping in giving the pair a lift for …
