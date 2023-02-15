US Dollar benefits from risk aversion but US Treasury yields remain a drag. Bearish 50DMA support is in sight amid the pullback from multi-week highs. USD/JPY is on a corrective downside journey so …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Correction from six-week highs stalls near 132.50, US data eyed - February 14, 2023
- US Dollar Outlook Post Inflation Upside Surprise, Setups on EUR/USD & USD/JPY - February 14, 2023
- Japanese Yen Slips as New BoJ Governor Takes the Helm. Where to for USD/JPY? - February 14, 2023