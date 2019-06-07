USD/JPY: Corrective bounce elusive, focus on trade talks and jobs data

USD/JPY is struggling to validate Wednesday’s bullish engulfing candle. Upside is being capped around 108.50, courtesy of trade tensions. A big beat on US’ wage growth figure could strengthen the bid …
