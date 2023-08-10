24-hour view: Yesterday, USD rose to high of 143.77. Upward momentum is building, and USD is likely to rise further. A break of 144.00 is not ruled out, but the major resistance at 145.05 is unlikely to come into view today. There is another resistance at 144.40. Support is at 143.40, followed by 143.00.
