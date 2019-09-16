“The two oil linked currencies have taken the lead over the safe havens for now. While the NOK and CAD can be expected to continue taking their cue from the outlook for oil prices this week, the safe …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/JPY: Moving Higher Along With Yields - September 16, 2019
- USD/JPY could drop to 105.00 on a 3M view – Rabobank - September 16, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback closes the weekly gap and challenges the 108.00 handle - September 16, 2019