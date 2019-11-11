USD/JPY could extend the move to 110.00 and above – UOB

Quek Ser Leang of Global Economics & Markets Research at UOB Group assessed the recent price action in USD/JPY and noted it could still advance to the 110.00 region and beyond in the next weeks.
