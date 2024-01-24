The Japanese Yen (JPY) is experiencing a rebound following the Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy announcement. Economists at ING analyze USD/JPY outlook. There were no changes to the Yield Curve Control, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY could fall a bit lower to 147.00 – ING - January 24, 2024
- US Dollar to Japanese Yen Spot Exchange Rates for 2024 - January 24, 2024
- USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY Hover Below Decade’s Highs - January 24, 2024