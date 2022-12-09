USD/JPY could move higher alongside a hawkish Fed, should US yields move higher, in the view of economists at HSBC. USD/JPY is likely to follow US yields higher “USD/JPY is set …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY could move higher alongside a hawkish Fed, should US yields rise – HSBC - December 9, 2022
- USD/JPY could trade well under 130 by late 2023 – ING - December 9, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower as Treasury Yields Dip Ahead of PPI Report - December 9, 2022