Yen traders are eagerly anticipating the slightest policy clues that may emanate tomorrow (Friday, 24 February), when Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor nominee, Kazuo Ueda, addresses parliament.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Could See a Freaky Friday - February 23, 2023
- USD/JPY Bulls to Retarget 135.500 on Fed Chatter and US Stats - February 23, 2023
- USD/JPY extends its consolidative price move below 135.00, downside seems cushioned - February 23, 2023