USD/JPY retreats below 147.50 as the Bank of Japan continues its loose monetary policy. Economists at Société Générale analyze the pair’s outlook. The BoJ predictably left all policy settings on hold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY could struggle to get meaningful traction to the downside in the near-term – SocGen - January 24, 2024
- USD/JPY Forecast: The Bank of Japan Puts the Yen in the Spotlight - January 24, 2024
- USD/JPY signal: forecast as the uptrend continues, CPI data ahead - January 24, 2024