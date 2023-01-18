This should probably mean the current USD/JPY correction stalls in the 132.50/133.00 area, with outside risk to 135.” “We have an end 1Q23 target of 128 and our current year-end target of 125 should …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Current year-end target of 125 should probably be closer to 120 – ING - January 18, 2023
- USD/JPY still targets the 126.35 level – UOB - January 18, 2023
- Japanese Yen Sales and Sterling Bids Lift GBP/JPY after BoJ Spurns Speculators - January 18, 2023