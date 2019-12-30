Equities are trading with a softer tone at the beginning of the week, yields rebounded. USD/JPY is bearish in the short-term, poised to challenge the 108.90 level. The XAU/USD pair gained more than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Daily: a double-top at 109.72 - December 30, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD will Continue to Struggle to Break out Against JPY - December 30, 2019
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY Interim Bulls Nosedives At Wedge Resistance Finally – Trading And Hedging Tips - December 30, 2019