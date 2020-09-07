USD/JPY made another attempt to get above the 50 EMA at 106.30 but failed to gain sufficient upside momentum. USD/JPY made an attempt to settle above the nearest resistance level at the 50 EMA at 106.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY predicted to remain within the 105.50-106.90 range – UOB - September 7, 2020
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Another Attempt To Settle Above The 50 EMA - September 7, 2020
- USD/JPY to plunge amid uncertainty about PM Abe’s replacement - September 7, 2020