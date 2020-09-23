USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Attempt To Settle Above 105.00

USD/JPY is trying to continue its rebound as the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S. Dollar Index managed to get above the 94 level and tries to continue its …
