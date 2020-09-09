USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Attempt To Settle Below The 20 EMA

USD/JPY managed to get below the 20 EMA at 106.05 and is trying to develop more downside momentum. USD/JPY declined below 106.00 despite the U.S. dollar’s rebound against a broad basket of currencies …
