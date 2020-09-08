USD/JPY is still stuck in a range between the 20 EMA at 106.10 and the 50 EMA at 106.30 as the U.S. dollar continues its attempts to gain more ground against a broad basket of currencies. The U.S.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Resistance At 106.30 Stays Strong - September 8, 2020
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces-off critical support on 106.00 - September 8, 2020
- USD/JPY intraday: Watch 106.55 - September 8, 2020