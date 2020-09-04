USD/JPY tried to get above the 50 EMA but did not manage to gain sufficient upside momentum as the U.S. Dollar Index failed to settle above its 20 EMA at the 93 level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Daily Forecast – Stuck In A Range Between 20 EMA and 50 EMA - September 4, 2020
- USD/JPY holds steady above 106.00 mark, lacks follow-through ahead of NFP - September 4, 2020
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends 4-day winning streak, greenback gains traction ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data - September 3, 2020